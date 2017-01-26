New York American Legion members gather in Albany

Leading candidate for 2017-2018 American Legion national commander Denise Rohan of Wisconsin, discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter Conference Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY. less Leading candidate for 2017-2018 American Legion national commander Denise Rohan of Wisconsin, discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter ... more John Sampson, commander of the American Legion Department of New York discusses veteran's concerns during an interview at the American Legion Department of New York's Mid-Winter Conference Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Colonie, NY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.