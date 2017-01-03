New Yeara s babies

Two area hospitals each welcomed the first babies of 2017, with one boy born Sunday night and the other boy born early Monday morning. Trentyn Bernhardt-Martell was the first baby born at St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam at 9:29 p.m. Sunday to Kari Bernhardt, 31, of Fultonville and Michael Martell, 33. Trentyn weighed 5 pounds and 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.

