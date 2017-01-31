Montgomery County: Four face welfare fraud charges
Four people have been charged with welfare fraud in Montgomery County for failing to report income according to the county. According to a news release from Department of Social Services Commissioner Michael McMahon the following people were charged with a variety of offenses for illegally obtaining benefits: aS Christopher H. Hammond, 36, of 565 Sprakers Road in Sprakers was charged with third-degree welfare fraud and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, both felonies.
