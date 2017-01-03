Montgomery County, Amsterdam partner in hazmat response
Hazmat response efforts were strengthened through an inter-municipal agreement between Montgomery County and the city of Amsterdam, which includes funding to support city firefighters. County Executive Matthew Ossenfort announced the agreement Thursday, which requires the Amsterdam Fire Department to respond to any hazmat incident within the Montgomery County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC