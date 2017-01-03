Montgomery County, Amsterdam Fire Dep...

Montgomery County, Amsterdam Fire Department join forces

Montgomery County and the city of Amsterdam have announced a new intermunicipal agreement to give funding to the city's fire department. County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort announced on Thursday the two municipalities have reached an agreement to appropriate $10,000 to the department for 2017.

