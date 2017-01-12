McCoski settles into new role as DA, taking on county drug issue
It's barely been a week since Kelli McCoski was sworn in as Montgomery County district attorney, but she's already working to pick up where her predecessor, James "Jed" Conboy, left off to stop the flow of drugs in and around the county. "We are well on our way with the recent drug bust in Amsterdam," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC