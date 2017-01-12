McCoski settles into new role as DA, ...

McCoski settles into new role as DA, taking on county drug issue

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Recorder

It's barely been a week since Kelli McCoski was sworn in as Montgomery County district attorney, but she's already working to pick up where her predecessor, James "Jed" Conboy, left off to stop the flow of drugs in and around the county. "We are well on our way with the recent drug bust in Amsterdam," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,120 • Total comments across all topics: 277,991,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC