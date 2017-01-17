Legislators discuss rates for snow, i...

Legislators discuss rates for snow, ice removal

Montgomery County Legislators will spend more time discussing snow and ice removal rates for the 2017-18 season after questions proposed during the Physical Services Committee meeting Wednesday. The committee passed an amended resolution onto the full legislature to enter into agreements with the city of Amsterdam, village of St. Johnsville and the ten towns located in Montgomery County in order to finish out the season through Sept.

