Kinowski slated to be appointed to Fulton County Board of Supervisors
Republican Johnstown 2nd Ward Supervisor Mike Kinowski is slated to be appointed Tuesday as the new 2017 chairman of the Fulton County Board of Supervisors. Kinowski, the board's current vice chairman, is set to be named at the board's organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the County Office Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC