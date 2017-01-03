Kinowski elected Fulton County Board of Supervisors chairman
Republican Johnstown 2nd Ward Supervisor Mike Kinowski on Tuesday was unanimously appointed as the new 2017 chairman of the Fulton County Board of Supervisors. The board also appointed Republican Northampton Supervisor James Groff as vice chairman for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
