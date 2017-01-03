Jan. 10: Meryl Streep, Judith Clark a...

Jan. 10: Meryl Streep, Judith Clark and Guantanamo

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

Brooklyn: I love Meryl Streep and her enormous body of work, and I am glad she received the Hollywood Foreign Press Association lifetime achievement award, as it was well deserved . However, using that platform to bash the incoming President was wrong on so many levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,726 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,977

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC