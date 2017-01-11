House Republicans Entrust Majority to...

House Republicans Entrust Majority to Rogers at NRCC

John Rogers was part of the National Republican Congressional Committee team that limited the party's losses in the House to a net of just six seats in last year's election. Midterm elections are supposed to be trouble for the president's party, but House Republicans are confident that if they have a problem, John Rogers can solve it.

