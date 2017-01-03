History of books slideshow planned
Amsterdam city historian, author and book collector Rob von Hasseln will give a slide-show talk on the history of books at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Horace J. Inman Center, 53 Guy Park Ave., sponsored by the center's book club.
