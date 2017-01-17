Girls learn self-defense, abusive relationships signs
Dozens of Fonda-Fultonville girls learned self-defense techniques and how to avoid abusive relationships during a domestic violence prevention workshop held Thursday night at the school district complex. The Yellow Roses, a club for teenage girls at Fonda-Fultonville schools, hosted the workshop, which featured a 45-minute self-defense class from Amsterdam Police Department officers Mike Malatino and Chris Cuddy during the first half of the evening.
