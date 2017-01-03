Council changes charter to allow AFD ambulances
The Amsterdam Common Council gave the green light Tuesday to have the city fire department take over ambulance services in the city. Aldermen unanimously approved a local law Tuesday amending the city charter to allow, but not require, the Amsterdam Fire Department to operate an ambulance service.
