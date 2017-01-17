Concert, Food and Drink Specials to Snag on Inauguration Day
There are a few days until the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States.You can simply watch the inauguration from home or get in the political spirit at one of these events in NYC. Check out some ways to celebrate inauguration day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC