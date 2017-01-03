City transportation rolls out new stops, navigates bumps
Amsterdam commuters appear to be welcoming the newest changes to the city's bus route system, officials said this week. Amsterdam Transportation Director Fabrizia Rodriquez said since returning to the traditional loop-style route on Dec. 1, the department made more than it had under the former demand-based taxi style service.
