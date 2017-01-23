City hears pitch for billing services

Amsterdam officials heard a pitch from a MultiMed representative for the company to provide billing services for the city's proposed ambulance service, along with projected revenues. Bill Shipman, senior vice president of MultiMed, presented Monday an outline of projected revenues Amsterdam could expect after implementing an ambulance service with one vehicle.

