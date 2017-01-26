Canajoharie awarded funds for Beech-Nut site remediation
County Executive Matthew Ossenfort said Thursday he had received some of the most exciting news of his career, that the village of Canajoharie has received a $500,000 grant for remediation to the former Beech-Nut plant. The village was awarded the grant through Restore NY for the demolition of the eastern portion of the site.
