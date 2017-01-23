Approaching His 80th Birthday, Philip Glass Still Fighting 'Minimalist' Label
Phillip Glass, who turns 80 on Jan 31st, is a man struggling with his legacy, at least how it exists in the popular mind. "If people called me an American opera composer it would have the virtue of being what I actually do", he told the Guardian yesterday.
