Amsterdam to hold second foreclosure ...

Amsterdam to hold second foreclosure auction on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

The former Crystal Bar and Restaurant is going back to the auction block this weekend along with 60 other foreclosed properties that did not move forward after the auction in October. However this time, the Amsterdam Common Council has set a reserve price, or a set starting bid, for the former bar as well as another property on Park Street for the auction, which will be held at Amsterdam City Hall on Saturday at 10 a.m. The former Crystal Bar and Restaurant, 72 Lyon St., will have a minimum bid price of $35,000, while the Park Street property, a 37,000 square-foot building, will be set at $20,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,272,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC