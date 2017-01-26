Amsterdam to hold second foreclosure auction on Saturday

The former Crystal Bar and Restaurant is going back to the auction block this weekend along with 60 other foreclosed properties that did not move forward after the auction in October. However this time, the Amsterdam Common Council has set a reserve price, or a set starting bid, for the former bar as well as another property on Park Street for the auction, which will be held at Amsterdam City Hall on Saturday at 10 a.m. The former Crystal Bar and Restaurant, 72 Lyon St., will have a minimum bid price of $35,000, while the Park Street property, a 37,000 square-foot building, will be set at $20,000.

