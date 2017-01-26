Amsterdam man arrested for robbing victim at gunpoint
An Amsterdam man is facing felony charges after he allegedly attempted to rob someone at gunpoint, according to police reports. Darius B. Cooper, 33, of 46 Reid St., was charged on a warrant Tuesday with second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, along with second-degree menacing and false personation.
