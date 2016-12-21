Amsterdam, GAVAC continue to negotiate annual contract
While Amsterdam officials have crunched numbers on how much revenue the city could realize by moving its ambulance service in-house, revenues from its current provider have been halted for months. Mayor Michael Villa confirmed the city has not received any payments from Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps since its contract expired at the end of June.
