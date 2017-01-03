Amsterdam eyes bypass to quell pump s...

Amsterdam eyes bypass to quell pump station overflows

Electrical issues continue to plague Amsterdam's Swan Street pump station, which has led city officials to develop plans to install bypass piping on the system to avoid further incidents, according to City Engineer Richard Miller. The city's eastside pump station overflowed into the Mohawk River twice on Tuesday, Miller said this morning.

