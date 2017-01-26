Amsterdam awarded $500k to redevelop ...

Amsterdam awarded $500k to redevelop former PWHF

Amsterdam was awarded state grant funding to redevelop the former Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame building, which city officials view as a key project to revitalize the downtown corridor. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the Amsterdam Industrial Development Agency was awarded $500,000 through the fourth round of the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which included nearly $40 million awarded to 75 municipalities statewide.

