Amsterdam auction totals nearly $217K

Amsterdam City Hall was filled with people on Saturday morning as the city held a second round of its foreclosure auction, with 37 of the 55 properties receiving a bid. City Controller Matthew Agresta said if all of the 37 winning bids are awarded and the remaining balances paid, the foreclosure auction will gross approximately $216,950.

