Workers' comp fraud charges filed aga...

Workers' comp fraud charges filed against 3 Amsterdam contractors and a city employee

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott has announced the arrests of three Amsterdam contractors and one city employee as part of a workers' compensation fraud sweep that included one of the contractors accused of being a repeat offender. aS Joseph Kellogg, Sr., 51, of Storrie Street, was charged with four counts each of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and the workers' compensation crime of fraudulent practices, and one count of the workers' compensation crime of failure to secure compensation, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Wed AnyoneButMikeSigler 31
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,715

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC