Workers' comp fraud charges filed against 3 Amsterdam contractors and a city employee
New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott has announced the arrests of three Amsterdam contractors and one city employee as part of a workers' compensation fraud sweep that included one of the contractors accused of being a repeat offender. aS Joseph Kellogg, Sr., 51, of Storrie Street, was charged with four counts each of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and the workers' compensation crime of fraudulent practices, and one count of the workers' compensation crime of failure to secure compensation, all felonies.
