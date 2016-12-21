Top news from towns, villages in 2016

By EMILY DREW Recorder News Staff Municipalities throughout Montgomery County were faced this year with the challenge of updating aged zoning ordinances to include solar stipulations as alternative energy developers have been seeking out vacant farm land. The Montgomery County Planning Board started off the year by developing a model based on the town of Florida's updated zoning ordinance, adopted in December 2015, to help municipalities develop their own regulations for light, security, glare and decommissioning for solar projects.

