Thruway rehab complete

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the completion of the $7.2 million project to rehabilitate the New York state Thruway in Schenectady and Montgomery counties. According to a news release from the governor's office, the project replaced 17.4 miles of asphalt and made several safety upgrades and roadway improvements for the nearly 30,000 motorists who use this corridor daily to travel between exits 27 and 26 - Amsterdam to I-890..

