Spreading Christmas cheer

Spreading Christmas cheer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Recorder

Despite it being the night before Christmas Eve, Santa made a surprise visit to Amsterdam on Friday thanks to the efforts of a local business owner. West/MFA Trucking owner and operator Michael Abatecola transformed his offices at the Riverfront Center into a Christmas hideaway before donning the red suit to hand out presents to 20 children of Fulmont Community Action Agency's Early Childhood Services Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC