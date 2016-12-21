Spreading Christmas cheer
Despite it being the night before Christmas Eve, Santa made a surprise visit to Amsterdam on Friday thanks to the efforts of a local business owner. West/MFA Trucking owner and operator Michael Abatecola transformed his offices at the Riverfront Center into a Christmas hideaway before donning the red suit to hand out presents to 20 children of Fulmont Community Action Agency's Early Childhood Services Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC