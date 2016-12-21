Remembering Pearl Harbor
As a wreath floated away on the Mohawk River, memories floated in to the remembrance of the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor during a memorial observance in Amsterdam Wednesday afternoon. The wreath was sent out on the river in honor of the veterans who lost their lives that day, and Taps rang out over the crowd.
