Officials: Electrical problems caused another sewage spill
Electrical problems were blamed again for the Amsterdam's Swan Street pump station spilling more untreated sewage into the Mohawk River. The discharge from the eastside pump station reportedly began at midnight Tuesday and continued for approximately 48 hours, with a total of 56,801 gallons of untreated sewage discharged, according to information reported through NY-Alert.
