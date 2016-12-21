Grant to help monitor sewer overflows

Grant to help monitor sewer overflows

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

New York State is awarding $386,837 in grant funding to help 10 municipalities, including the city of Amsterdam, detect and monitor sewer overflows. According to a state news release, the grant is aimed at increasing the reporting of Combined Sewer Overflows under the Sewage Pollution Right to Know law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Wed AnyoneButMikeSigler 31
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC