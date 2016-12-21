GAVAC supports citya s ambulance service push
Amsterdam's longtime ambulance service provider isn't looking to battle with the city as local officials eye shifting the service in-house. Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps Operations Manager Mickey Swartz said the organization has decided to support the city's efforts to have the Amsterdam Fire Department provide ambulance services.
