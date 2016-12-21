FMCC approves land sale for $32K: future student housing planned
The Fulton-Montgomery Community College Board of Trustees has approved the sale of a parcel of land to the Fulmont College Association for a student housing project the college wants to build. FMCC is hoping to construct student housing for 100 students on a plot of land located on Bendick Corners Road and Route 67 in the town of Amsterdam.
