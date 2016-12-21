FACE raises funds for Creative Connec...

FACE raises funds for Creative Connections Clubhouse

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Recorder

Fulton-Montgomery Community College's Fulmont Association of College Educators , the faculty union of the college, raised money for the Creative Connections Clubhouse - a community organization which provides a safe, supportive, and nurturing alcohol and drug-free environment with equal access for all adolescents ages 12-21 who are at risk of developing a substance use disorder. Members of FACE raised more than $800, which was presented to T.J. Czeski, director of Creative Connections Clubhouse, on Dec. 21. According to Czeski, the money will be used for the Clubhouse's Holiday Party at High Rollers in Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,402 • Total comments across all topics: 277,355,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC