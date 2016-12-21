FACE raises funds for Creative Connections Clubhouse

Fulton-Montgomery Community College's Fulmont Association of College Educators , the faculty union of the college, raised money for the Creative Connections Clubhouse - a community organization which provides a safe, supportive, and nurturing alcohol and drug-free environment with equal access for all adolescents ages 12-21 who are at risk of developing a substance use disorder. Members of FACE raised more than $800, which was presented to T.J. Czeski, director of Creative Connections Clubhouse, on Dec. 21. According to Czeski, the money will be used for the Clubhouse's Holiday Party at High Rollers in Amsterdam.

