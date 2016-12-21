Enjoying a Holiday Meal
Guests attended an early Christmas dinner prepared by volunteers on Tuesday at the Amen Place soup kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Amsterdam. Alex Cooper / Recorder staff Amsterdam resident Amelia Winston plays with a candy cane as Santa gives her a stuffed animal during a Christmas dinner on Tuesday, December 20, at the AMEN Place soup kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Amsterdam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Good fella
|32
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC