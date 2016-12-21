Enjoying a Holiday Meal

Enjoying a Holiday Meal

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Recorder

Guests attended an early Christmas dinner prepared by volunteers on Tuesday at the Amen Place soup kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Amsterdam. Alex Cooper / Recorder staff Amsterdam resident Amelia Winston plays with a candy cane as Santa gives her a stuffed animal during a Christmas dinner on Tuesday, December 20, at the AMEN Place soup kitchen at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Fri Good fella 32
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC