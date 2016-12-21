County OKs Route 67 solar project
The town of Amsterdam can proceed with plans for a solar farm on Route 67 now that the Montgomery County Planning Board approved the town's referral on Thursday. During the meeting, senior planner William Roehr showed project site plans from Onyx Development Group who wants to create a 2-megawatt system at 537 Route 67. The property, owned by Steven Miller, is currently zoned residential.
