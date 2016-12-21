City duo indicted in alleged fraud case
A Gloversville husband and wife have been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury after the state Inspector General's Office said they defrauded the worker's compensation program during the bidding process for a project in Amsterdam. New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott announced Wednesday the indictment and arraignment of Alan Jon Squires, 47, and Bonnie Jean Squires, 46, of Williams Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|AnyoneButMikeSigler
|31
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Dec 10
|FED UP
|3
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC