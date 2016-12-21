City duo indicted in alleged fraud case

A Gloversville husband and wife have been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury after the state Inspector General's Office said they defrauded the worker's compensation program during the bidding process for a project in Amsterdam. New York State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott announced Wednesday the indictment and arraignment of Alan Jon Squires, 47, and Bonnie Jean Squires, 46, of Williams Street.

