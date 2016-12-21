Artists sought for MVGO sculptures
Amsterdam is seeking proposals from artists for additional installations at the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook site, with $400,000 of grant funding allocated for the project. The MVGO Art Committee is requesting proposals from artists specializing in sculpture or metal work, or both, to create a sculpture on the north bank and another on the south bank, along with a decorative metal gate at the South Side entrance to the bridge.
