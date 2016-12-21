A look back at Amsterdama s top news in 2016
The city of Amsterdam experienced a year of transition in 2016 as a new administration took over the reins of city hall and a new leader settled into her role in the Greater Amsterdam School District. Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa was sworn into office Jan 1., along with returning 1st Ward Alderman Edward Russo and newly elected Common Council members 2nd Ward Alderman Paul Ochal, 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Majewski, 4th Ward Alderman Rodney Wojnar and 5th Ward Alderman James Martuscello.
