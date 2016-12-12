25 years to life for raping, killing pregnant woman
An 11-time convict who raped and murdered his pregnant girlfriend in front of her four children and another child in Amsterdam was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday. Michael Norwood , 40, pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to second-degree murder to avoid the possibility of life in prison without parole.
