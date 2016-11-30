Dutch high-frequency trader eyes 30K ...

Dutch high-frequency trader eyes 30K sf at Grace Building

Wednesday Nov 30

A major European high-frequency trader is in late-stage negotiations to lease 30,000 square feet at the Grace Building overlooking Bryant Park. Flow Traders, which is headquartered in Amsterdam and has a market cap of $1.47 billion , plans to take a full floor at the 1.6 million-square-foot tower at 1114 Sixth Avenue, sources said.

Amsterdam, NY

