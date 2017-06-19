REWIND: See the changing face of our town
The evolution of the town centre from a network of Victorian streets into a modern shopping area was well under way, and we sent a photographer to the top of what is now the Debenhams building. His images included a shot of the parade looking from the underpass end to the junction where the water feature now stands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not guilty pleas filed in Elmont double-murder ... (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Sidney Newman Jr
|127
|New Political Bumper Sticker
|Mon
|Judge Clar Thomas
|4
|Review: Merrick Taxi and Airport Service
|Sun
|Robert Katz
|1
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|Jun 13
|Youngsub
|58
|Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio
|Jun 7
|Farmer Donald Of ...
|5
|Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16)
|Jun 7
|Jacket
|5
|Long Islanders Vote for Deborah Poulos (Nov '13)
|Jun 7
|sailor long island
|8
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC