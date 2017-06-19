REWIND: See the changing face of our ...

REWIND: See the changing face of our town

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

The evolution of the town centre from a network of Victorian streets into a modern shopping area was well under way, and we sent a photographer to the top of what is now the Debenhams building. His images included a shot of the parade looking from the underpass end to the junction where the water feature now stands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amityville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not guilty pleas filed in Elmont double-murder ... (Apr '07) 10 hr Sidney Newman Jr 127
New Political Bumper Sticker Mon Judge Clar Thomas 4
Review: Merrick Taxi and Airport Service Sun Robert Katz 1
women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14) Jun 13 Youngsub 58
Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio Jun 7 Farmer Donald Of ... 5
Help find someone who can castrate me. (Oct '16) Jun 7 Jacket 5
Long Islanders Vote for Deborah Poulos (Nov '13) Jun 7 sailor long island 8
See all Amityville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amityville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Suffolk County was issued at June 20 at 9:28AM EDT

Amityville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amityville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Amityville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,896,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC