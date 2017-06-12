No Gene Simmons, You Can't Trademark A Hand Gesture
Gene Simmons is claiming he started the whole "rock on" hand gesture on November 14, 1974 while on Kiss' Hotter Than Hell tour. How the hell he can remember the exact date in the 1970's is beyond anyone's guess, but that's when he's calling it.
