Authorities Report Multiple Arrests of Alleged Heroin Dealers in Copiague
NCPD reports the arrest of : Randall L. Robinson, Robert P. Evanson, Kevin Forrester, and Lilliana M. Vasquez on Monday, June 5 in Copiague. Copiague, NY June 7, 2017 The Long Island Heroin Task Force reports the arrest of two individuals at 2:55pm on Monday, June 5, 2017 and two additional individuals at 1:10pm on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in Copiague .
