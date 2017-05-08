Suffolk couple accused in multiple robberies
According to police, Adam Cobian, 44, of Ridge, and getaway driver Heather Damato-Keschner, 42, pulled out a shotgun to rob gas stations in Miller Place and Amityville yesterday. According to police, Adam Cobian, 44, of Ridge, and getaway driver Heather Damato-Keschner, 42, pulled out a shotgun to rob gas stations in Miller Place and Amityville yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|women would you castrate you husbands? (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|scott shepard
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Marisa13
|61
|Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09)
|Sun
|2 Dogs
|7,358
|New York City Correction Officers Vs. Police Of... (Sep '07)
|Sat
|RETIRED NYS SCO
|119
|Review: Randazzo Construction (Jan '11)
|May 6
|Delaware Ave
|4
|Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio
|May 6
|Lace Curtain Irish
|1
|iLoveKickboxing Hicksville (Jan '16)
|Apr 28
|melody
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC