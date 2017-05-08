Suffolk couple accused in multiple ro...

Suffolk couple accused in multiple robberies

Thursday May 4 Read more: News12.com

According to police, Adam Cobian, 44, of Ridge, and getaway driver Heather Damato-Keschner, 42, pulled out a shotgun to rob gas stations in Miller Place and Amityville yesterday.

