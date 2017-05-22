LIJ Valley Stream closing psychiatry ...

LIJ Valley Stream closing psychiatry unit

Monday May 22 Read more: Long Island Business News

Long Island Jewish Medical Center at Valley Stream , a 305-bed hospital that is part of Northwell Health, is closing its inpatient psychiatric unit. The system said the decision was "carefully thought out and made in collaboration with the New York State Office of Mental Health and the New York State Department of Health," which must approve the closure plan.

