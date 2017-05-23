Father, son to graduate from Suffolk County Community College
Jeffrey Hudson, 57, and his son Isaiah Bright, 22, both of Amityville, at a football game last year. The father and son are graduating together from Suffolk County Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amityville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Hicksville (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|Sydney
|66
|US Hells angels war on American women and child... (Feb '10)
|10 hr
|Hand of God
|307
|Four People Arrested During SLA Inspections
|May 22
|JT Damillagitti
|6
|Man charged with robbing four banks (Jan '08)
|May 22
|Steveyjerkyoffey
|86
|Starbucks, GoHealth sign leases at Greybarn Ami... (Jul '16)
|May 22
|Concerned
|2
|New Political Bumper Sticker
|May 20
|John Holmes
|1
|Sean the phony pusillanimous pip squeak on radio
|May 20
|Sean Sycophant
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amityville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC