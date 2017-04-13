Suffolk Presiding Officer Gregory Hos...

Suffolk Presiding Officer Gregory Hosts Customer Assistance Expo With National Grid & Pseg Li

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory is pictured alongside representatives from National Grid and PSEG Long Island, as well as members of local civic organizations at a Customer Assistance Expo on Wednesday, April 5 in West Babylon. Amityville, NY - April 13, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory recently teamed with National Grid and PSEG Long Island to host a Customer Assistance Expo to assist income-eligible residents with saving money on their energy bills.

