Suffolk Legislator Gregory Serves As Keynote Speaker For St....
Gregory: "On behalf of the residents of Suffolk County, it was my privilege to take part in celebrating the academic accomplishments of these young men and women who protect our country." Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory served as the keynote speaker for the St. Joseph's College Military Graduate Recognition Ceremony at St. Joseph's Long Island Campus on March 30. Amityville, NY - April 10, 2017 - Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory recently served as the keynote speaker for the St. Joseph's College Military Graduate Recognition Ceremony at St. Joseph's Long Island Campus.
